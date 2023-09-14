Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2443.55 and closed at ₹2437.95. The stock had a high of ₹2462.5 and a low of ₹2415.6. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹16,59,436.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,946 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.