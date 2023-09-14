Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 14 Sep 2023, by 0.61 %. The stock closed at 2437.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2452.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2443.55 and closed at 2437.95. The stock had a high of 2462.5 and a low of 2415.6. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 16,59,436.29 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 142,946 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

14 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-0.85%
6 Months20.69%
YTD5.99%
1 Year3.06%
14 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2452.75, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹2437.95

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2452.75 with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 14.8. This suggests that the stock has slightly increased in value.

14 Sep 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2437.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 142,946 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,437.95.

