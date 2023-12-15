Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries, the stock opened at ₹2453 and closed at ₹2433.4. The stock reached a high of ₹2475 and a low of ₹2442.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹16,67,402.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,647,716 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.29%
|3 Months
|-3.82%
|6 Months
|6.33%
|YTD
|6.56%
|1 Year
|3.78%
