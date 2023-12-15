Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

3 min read . 10:08 AM IST
Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 15 Dec 2023, by 0.39 %. The stock closed at 2464.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2474.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries, the stock opened at 2453 and closed at 2433.4. The stock reached a high of 2475 and a low of 2442.7 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 16,67,402.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 3,647,716 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Dec 2023, 10:08 AM IST Reliance Industries December futures opened at 2485.0 as against previous close of 2478.9

Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, has a spot price of INR 2474.35. The bid price is INR 2485.4, with a bid quantity of 250 shares. The offer price is INR 2485.95, with an offer quantity of 500 shares. The open interest for Reliance Industries stands at 41,453,750 shares, indicating a significant market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

15 Dec 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

15 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2474.05, up 0.39% from yesterday's ₹2464.5

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2474.05. There has been a 0.39% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.55.

15 Dec 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.29%
3 Months-3.82%
6 Months6.33%
YTD6.56%
1 Year3.78%
15 Dec 2023, 09:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2471.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2464.5

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2471.45. It has experienced a 0.28 percent change, with a net change of 6.95.

15 Dec 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2433.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, a total of 3,647,716 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,433.4.

