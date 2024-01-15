Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.8 %. The stock closed at 2718.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2740.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : Reliance Industries' stock opened and closed at 2718.4 on the last day. The highest price during the day was 2746.45, while the lowest price was 2691.55. The company's market capitalization is 1853864.54 crore. The 52-week high and low prices are 2746.45 and 1987.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 606,506 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2718.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, there were 606,506 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2718.4.

