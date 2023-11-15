Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2325 and closed at ₹2330.9. The stock had a high of ₹2325 and a low of ₹2311.65 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹15,65,781.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 127,884 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.