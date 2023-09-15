Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 15 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 15 Sep 2023, by -0.07 %. The stock closed at 2452.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2451.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2456.35 and closed at 2452.75. The highest price reached during the day was 2465, while the lowest price was 2445. The market capitalization of the company is 16,58,319.97 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 231,443 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Sep 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2452.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 231,443. The closing price for the day was 2,452.75.

