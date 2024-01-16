Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars on Positive Trading Day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 16 Jan 2024, by 1.73 %. The stock closed at 2740.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2787.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2746.9 and closed at 2740.1. The stock reached a high of 2792.65 and a low of 2732. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries was 1885933.87 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2746.45 and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 121727 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

16 Jan 2024, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2787.5, up 1.73% from yesterday's ₹2740.1

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2787.5, which has seen a percent change of 1.73. This indicates an increase in the stock price by 1.73%. The net change in the stock price is 47.4, suggesting an overall increase in the stock price by 47.4 points.

16 Jan 2024, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2740.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 121,727. The closing price for the day was 2,740.1.

