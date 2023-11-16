Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 16 Nov 2023, by 0.28 %. The stock closed at 2356.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2363.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2335.5, and the close price was 2314.3. The high for the day was 2362.35, while the low was 2326.8. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1594603.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 104539 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:48 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2363.45, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2356.9

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2363.45, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.88%
3 Months-8.68%
6 Months6.41%
YTD1.9%
1 Year-0.45%
16 Nov 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2356.9, up 1.84% from yesterday's ₹2314.3

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2356.9, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 42.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.84% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 42.6.

16 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2314.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 104,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,314.3.

