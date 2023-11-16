Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Surges in Today's Trading

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2335.5, and the close price was ₹2314.3. The high for the day was ₹2362.35, while the low was ₹2326.8. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1594603.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 104539 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2363.45, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 6.55. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.88%
|3 Months
|-8.68%
|6 Months
|6.41%
|YTD
|1.9%
|1 Year
|-0.45%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2356.9, with a percent change of 1.84 and a net change of 42.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.84% from its previous value, resulting in a net change of 42.6.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 104,539 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹2,314.3.
