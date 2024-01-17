Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 17 Jan 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2781.85 and closed at ₹2787.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2792.5 and a low of ₹2741. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,58,972.63 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2792.65 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the stock was 153,804 shares.
17 Jan 2024, 08:00 AM IST
