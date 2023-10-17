Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's 2342.9

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 Reliance Industries stock closed at ₹2355.6 today, representing a 0.54% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹2342.9. The net change in price is 12.7.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2355.6 12.7 0.54 2632.0 1987.33 1593821.1 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.15 -0.35 -0.19 192.25 125.85 234181.9 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.95 5.3 2.07 309.85 200.0 37158.87 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0 Oil India 331.8 11.7 3.66 324.7 181.9 35980.56 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2342 and a high of ₹2360 on the current day.

Reliance Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52-week low price of Reliance Industries Ltd stock is 1979.13262 and the 52-week high price is 2630.95000. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2353.5, up 0.45% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2353.5, with a net change of 10.6 and a percent change of 0.45. This means that the stock price has increased by 10.6 from its previous value, representing a 0.45% change.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2347.15 4.25 0.18 2632.0 1987.33 1588103.76 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.4 -0.1 -0.05 192.25 125.85 234496.4 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 261.65 5.0 1.95 309.85 200.0 37116.32 Petronet LNG 232.55 1.65 0.71 254.25 192.84 34882.5 Oil India 331.6 11.5 3.59 324.7 181.9 35958.88 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹45.9 (-4.47%) & ₹18.65 (-4.6%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 14:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹76.3 (-3.6%) & ₹8.4 (-12.5%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2345.6, up 0.12% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2345.6, with a percent change of 0.12. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 2.7, suggesting a positive change in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests that the stock of Reliance Industries has experienced a small increase in value. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2342, while the high price is ₹2357.4.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2358.2 as against previous close of 2349.15 Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2348.9. The bid price is 2353.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2354.0 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for this stock is 50982250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2347.75, up 0.21% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2347.75, with a percent change of 0.21 and a net change of 4.85. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2330.17 10 Days 2326.17 20 Days 2354.71 50 Days 2431.32 100 Days 2404.34 300 Days 2294.34

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.55 (-1.04%) & ₹19.1 (-2.3%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 13:24 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹73.05 (-7.71%) & ₹7.95 (-17.19%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2344.9 and a high of ₹2357.4 on the current day.

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2349.5, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2349.5. It has experienced a 0.28% percent change, resulting in a net change of 6.6.

Reliance Industries Live Updates

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2358.2 as against previous close of 2349.15 Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2346.55. The bid price for the stock is 2352.75 with a bid quantity of 250 shares. The offer price stands at 2353.0 with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 50998750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2348.3 5.4 0.23 2632.0 1987.33 1588881.86 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.55 0.05 0.03 192.25 125.85 234685.11 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 262.5 5.85 2.28 309.85 200.0 37236.89 Petronet LNG 232.4 1.5 0.65 254.25 192.84 34860.0 Oil India 322.5 2.4 0.75 324.7 181.9 34972.07

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2348.25, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2348.25 with a percent change of 0.23 and a net change of 5.35. This means that the stock has increased by 0.23% from its previous closing price and the actual increase in value is 5.35 points. Click here for Reliance Industries News

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2344.9 and a high price of ₹2357.4 today.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.55 (-1.04%) & ₹19.15 (-2.05%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 12:10 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹75.25 (-4.93%) & ₹8.0 (-16.67%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2358.2 as against previous close of 2349.15 Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, has a spot price of ₹2350.05. The bid price stands at ₹2354.8 with a bid quantity of 250 shares, while the offer price is ₹2355.3 with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock's open interest is at 51,032,000 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2346.15 and a high of ₹2357.4 on the current day.

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2349.1, up 0.26% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2349.1. There has been a 0.26% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 6.2. This indicates that the stock price has slightly risen.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹47.5 (-1.14%) & ₹19.65 (+0.51%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 17 Oct 10:40 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹77.65 (-1.9%) & ₹8.7 (-9.38%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2348.75, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2348.75, with a percent change of 0.25 and a net change of 5.85. This indicates that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.25% and the net increase is 5.85.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2358.2 as against previous close of 2349.15 Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates, is currently trading at a spot price of 2349.95. The bid price stands at 2354.65, while the offer price is set at 2355.0. The stock has an offer quantity of 1000 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is recorded at 50,936,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The current day's low price for Reliance Industries stock is ₹2348.55 and the high price is ₹2357.4.

Reliance Industries Live Updates

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2350.25, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2342.9 The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2350.25. It has experienced a 0.31 percent change, with a net change of 7.35.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2342.9, down -0.33% from yesterday's ₹2350.7 The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2342.9 with a percent change of -0.33 and a net change of -7.8. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.33% and the value has dropped by 7.8 points.