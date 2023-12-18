Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Sees Gains

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Dec 2023, by 0.25 %. The stock closed at 2495.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2501.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Industries was 2472.15, and the close price was 2464.5. The stock reached a high of 2499.95 and a low of 2469.05. The market capitalization for Reliance Industries is 1688172.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 681,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Dec 2023, 10:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2491.05 and a high of 2530.5 today.

18 Dec 2023, 10:04 AM IST Reliance Industries December futures opened at 2500.65 as against previous close of 2504.4

Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates, has a spot price of 2517.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 2523.7, with an offer price of 2524.0. The offer quantity stands at 1750, while the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is at a significant 40,039,000. Investors may find this information useful when considering trading options for Reliance Industries.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Dec 2023, 09:53 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

18 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2501.5, up 0.25% from yesterday's ₹2495.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2501.5, with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 6.3, indicating that it has increased by 6.3 points.

18 Dec 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.62%
3 Months-3.64%
6 Months6.65%
YTD7.92%
1 Year6.61%
18 Dec 2023, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2494.2, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹2495.2

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2494.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -1. Overall, the stock price has slightly declined.

18 Dec 2023, 08:22 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2464.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE trading volume of 681,578 shares, with a closing price of 2,464.5 per share.

