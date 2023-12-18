Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Sees Gains

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Industries was ₹2472.15, and the close price was ₹2464.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2499.95 and a low of ₹2469.05. The market capitalization for Reliance Industries is ₹1688172.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 681,578 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2491.05 and a high of ₹2530.5 today.
Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates, has a spot price of 2517.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 2523.7, with an offer price of 2524.0. The offer quantity stands at 1750, while the bid quantity is 250. The open interest is at a significant 40,039,000. Investors may find this information useful when considering trading options for Reliance Industries.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2501.5, with a percent change of 0.25. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.25% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 6.3, indicating that it has increased by 6.3 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.62%
|3 Months
|-3.64%
|6 Months
|6.65%
|YTD
|7.92%
|1 Year
|6.61%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2494.2. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price with a percent change of -0.04. The net change in the stock price is -1. Overall, the stock price has slightly declined.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE trading volume of 681,578 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,464.5 per share.
