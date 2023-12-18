Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Sees Gains

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price for Reliance Industries was ₹2472.15, and the close price was ₹2464.5. The stock reached a high of ₹2499.95 and a low of ₹2469.05. The market capitalization for Reliance Industries is ₹1688172.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 681,578 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.