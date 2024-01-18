Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:17 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 18 Jan 2024, by 0.56 %. The stock closed at 2722.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2738.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2729.85 and closed at 2747.65. The stock reached a high of 2772 and a low of 2711. The market capitalization of the company is 18,42,159.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The total BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 115,862 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Jan 2024, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2738.05, up 0.56% from yesterday's ₹2722.8

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2738.05 with a percent change of 0.56. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.56% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 15.25, indicating that the stock has gained 15.25 points.

18 Jan 2024, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2747.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 115,862. The closing price for the stock was 2,747.65.

