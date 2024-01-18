Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock surge on positive trading day

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2729.85 and closed at ₹2747.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2772 and a low of ₹2711. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,42,159.91 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The total BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 115,862 shares.

