comScore
Active Stocks
Thu Oct 19 2023 10:15:39
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 124.9 -1.73%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 394.3 -3.22%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 570.3 -0.41%
  1. Indusind Bank share price
  2. 1,453.75 2.32%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 202.95 -1.72%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2323.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's 2355.6
BackBack

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2323.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2355.6

27 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2023, 06:31 PM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 18 Oct 2023, by -1.36 %. The stock closed at 2355.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2323.6 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2352.45 and closed at 2342.9. The high for the day was 2360 and the low was 2342. The market capitalization of the company is 1593708.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 135,643 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

18 Oct 2023, 06:31:33 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2323.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2355.6

The closing price of Reliance Industries stock today was 2323.6, which is a decrease of 1.36% from the previous day's closing price of 2355.6. This represents a net change of -32. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

18 Oct 2023, 06:23:09 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2323.6-32.0-1.362632.01987.331572169.6
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.80.650.35192.25125.85234999.62
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation256.9-5.1-1.95309.85200.036442.51
Oil India328.9-2.9-0.87334.35181.935666.09
Petronet LNG231.1-1.3-0.56254.25192.8434665.0
18 Oct 2023, 05:30:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of 2320.2 and a high price of 2367.15 on the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 03:30:26 PM IST

Reliance Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

The 52 week low price for Reliance Industries Ltd stock is 1979.13262 and the 52 week high price is 2630.95000.

18 Oct 2023, 03:27:57 PM IST

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2360.0 as against previous close of 2359.2

Reliance Industries Ltd is currently trading at a spot price of 2322.7. The bid price stands at 2328.35 with a bid quantity of 2000, whereas the offer price is 2328.65 with an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 49910750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 03:15:05 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2320.35, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹2355.6

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2320.35 with a percent change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -35.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by 35.25.

18 Oct 2023, 02:44:36 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 39.25 (-20.39%) & 15.25 (-20.37%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 83.1 (+18.88%) & 9.65 (+25.32%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 02:42:15 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

Reliance Industries stock is currently priced at 2355.6, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 12.7. This suggests that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

18 Oct 2023, 02:35:28 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2355.612.70.542632.01987.331593821.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.15-0.35-0.19192.25125.85234181.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.955.32.07309.85200.037158.87
Oil India331.811.73.66324.7181.935980.56
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
18 Oct 2023, 02:18:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Reliance Industries stock opened at 2342 and reached a high of 2360.

18 Oct 2023, 02:05:51 PM IST

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2360.0 as against previous close of 2359.2

Reliance Industries, one of India's largest conglomerates, has a spot price of 2355.25. The bid price stands at 2338.75, with a bid quantity of 250 shares, while the offer price is 2339.35, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The open interest for Reliance Industries currently sits at 50,027,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 01:46:54 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6, which represents a percent change of 0.54. This means that the stock has increased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.7, indicating that the price has risen by 12.7.

18 Oct 2023, 01:33:01 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 40.3 (-18.26%) & 15.55 (-18.8%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 83.0 (+18.74%) & 9.45 (+22.73%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 01:32:23 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2339.20
10 Days2325.81
20 Days2349.30
50 Days2428.45
100 Days2405.39
300 Days2294.11
18 Oct 2023, 01:27:14 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Reliance Industries stock is 2342 and the high price is 2360.

18 Oct 2023, 01:05:08 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6, with a percent change of 0.54 and a net change of 12.7. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% and has gone up by 12.7 points.

18 Oct 2023, 12:51:40 PM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 12:43:06 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2355.612.70.542632.01987.331593821.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.15-0.35-0.19192.25125.85234181.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.955.32.07309.85200.037158.87
Oil India331.811.73.66324.7181.935980.56
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
18 Oct 2023, 12:28:04 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6. It has experienced a 0.54% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.7.

18 Oct 2023, 12:12:07 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Reliance Industries reached a low of 2342 and a high of 2360.

18 Oct 2023, 12:11:14 PM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 46.3 (-6.09%) & 17.55 (-8.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 71.0 (-1.57%) & 6.7 (-12.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 12:00:35 PM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6 with a percent change of 0.54. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.7, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. It is important to note that this data is based on the latest available information and may be subject to change.

18 Oct 2023, 11:55:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131216
Buy12121211
Hold4453
Sell3332
Strong Sell0000
18 Oct 2023, 11:33:13 AM IST

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2360.0 as against previous close of 2359.2

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2355.25. The bid price is slightly higher at 2356.65, with a bid quantity of 500. On the other hand, the offer price stands at 2357.0, accompanied by an offer quantity of 500. The open interest for this stock is quite significant, amounting to 49,799,250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 11:30:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2355.612.70.542632.01987.331593821.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.15-0.35-0.19192.25125.85234181.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.955.32.07309.85200.037158.87
Oil India331.811.73.66324.7181.935980.56
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
18 Oct 2023, 11:24:21 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2342 and a high of 2360.

18 Oct 2023, 11:15:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6. It has experienced a percent change of 0.54, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 12.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

18 Oct 2023, 10:47:53 AM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 51.2 (+3.85%) & 19.45 (+1.57%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of 2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 63.6 (-9.01%) & 6.3 (-18.18%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

18 Oct 2023, 10:34:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2355.612.70.542632.01987.331593821.1
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation186.15-0.35-0.19192.25125.85234181.9
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation261.955.32.07309.85200.037158.87
Oil India331.811.73.66324.7181.935980.56
Petronet LNG232.41.50.65254.25192.8434860.0
18 Oct 2023, 10:29:32 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6. It has experienced a 0.54% increase, resulting in a net change of 12.7.

18 Oct 2023, 10:20:42 AM IST

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2360.0 as against previous close of 2359.2

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2355.25. The bid price is 2371.65, with a bid quantity of 500, while the offer price is 2372.2, with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest stands at 49,798,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

18 Oct 2023, 10:17:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock had a low price of 2342 and a high price of 2360 for the current day.

18 Oct 2023, 09:51:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

18 Oct 2023, 09:50:19 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2355.6. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.7.

18 Oct 2023, 09:33:52 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.03%
3 Months-7.51%
6 Months10.85%
YTD1.85%
1 Year7.7%
18 Oct 2023, 09:07:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2355.6, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2342.9

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2355.6. There has been a 0.54% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 12.7.

18 Oct 2023, 08:00:09 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2342.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 135,643 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2,342.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App