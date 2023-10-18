Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2323.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2355.6

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2352.45 and closed at ₹2342.9. The high for the day was ₹2360 and the low was ₹2342. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1593708.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 135,643 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2323.6, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹2355.6 The closing price of Reliance Industries stock today was ₹2323.6, which is a decrease of 1.36% from the previous day's closing price of ₹2355.6. This represents a net change of -32. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in value.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2323.6 -32.0 -1.36 2632.0 1987.33 1572169.6 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 186.8 0.65 0.35 192.25 125.85 234999.62 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 256.9 -5.1 -1.95 309.85 200.0 36442.51 Oil India 328.9 -2.9 -0.87 334.35 181.9 35666.09 Petronet LNG 231.1 -1.3 -0.56 254.25 192.84 34665.0

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2320.2 and a high price of ₹2367.15 on the current day.

Reliance Industries Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high The 52 week low price for Reliance Industries Ltd stock is 1979.13262 and the 52 week high price is 2630.95000.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2360.0 as against previous close of 2359.2 Reliance Industries Ltd is currently trading at a spot price of 2322.7. The bid price stands at 2328.35 with a bid quantity of 2000, whereas the offer price is 2328.65 with an offer quantity of 750. The open interest for Reliance Industries is 49910750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2320.35, down -1.5% from yesterday's ₹2355.6 The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2320.35 with a percent change of -1.5. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 1.5% compared to the previous trading day. The net change is -35.25, which means that the stock price has decreased by ₹35.25.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹39.25 (-20.39%) & ₹15.25 (-20.37%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 14:44 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹83.1 (+18.88%) & ₹9.65 (+25.32%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹40.3 (-18.26%) & ₹15.55 (-18.8%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 13:33 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹83.0 (+18.74%) & ₹9.45 (+22.73%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2339.20 10 Days 2325.81 20 Days 2349.30 50 Days 2428.45 100 Days 2405.39 300 Days 2294.11

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹46.3 (-6.09%) & ₹17.55 (-8.36%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 12:11 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹71.0 (-1.57%) & ₹6.7 (-12.99%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 13 13 12 16 Buy 12 12 12 11 Hold 4 4 5 3 Sell 3 3 3 2 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2500.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹51.2 (+3.85%) & ₹19.45 (+1.57%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 18 Oct 10:47 were at strike price of ₹2400.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹63.6 (-9.01%) & ₹6.3 (-18.18%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 2.03% 3 Months -7.51% 6 Months 10.85% YTD 1.85% 1 Year 7.7%

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2342.9 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, there were 135,643 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,342.9.