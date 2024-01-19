Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 19 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 19 Jan 2024, by 0.48 %. The stock closed at 2722.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2735.9 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2700, with a closing price of 2722.8. The stock reached a high of 2742 and a low of 2700. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently at 1851022.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was recorded at 151496 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Jan 2024, 08:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2722.8 on last trading day

The last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange saw a volume of 151,496 shares being traded. The closing price for the stock was 2722.8.

