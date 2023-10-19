Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2355.25 and closed at ₹2355.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2367.15 and a low of ₹2320.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,57,205.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 260,837 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is ₹2312. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.6, suggesting a decrease of 11.6 in the stock price.
The low price of Reliance Industries stock today was ₹2302.2, while the high price reached ₹2317.35.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2309.2 with a bid price of 2313.25 and an offer price of 2313.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 250 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 49,338,000 shares, indicating strong market participation and potential for future price movements.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2305.95 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -17.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or ₹17.65.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.9%
|3 Months
|-8.25%
|6 Months
|8.84%
|YTD
|0.5%
|1 Year
|4.43%
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2306.45. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 260,837. The closing price of each share was ₹2355.6.
