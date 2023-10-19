Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock plunges as market sentiment turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:24 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 19 Oct 2023, by -0.5 %. The stock closed at 2323.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2312 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2355.25 and closed at 2355.6. The stock reached a high of 2367.15 and a low of 2320.2. The market capitalization of the company is 1,57,205.8 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 260,837 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

19 Oct 2023, 10:24 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2312, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹2323.6

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price of the stock is 2312. There has been a percent change of -0.5, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -11.6, suggesting a decrease of 11.6 in the stock price.

19 Oct 2023, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Industries stock today was 2302.2, while the high price reached 2317.35.

19 Oct 2023, 10:16 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2319.9 as against previous close of 2329.65

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2309.2 with a bid price of 2313.25 and an offer price of 2313.95. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 250 shares. The stock has a high open interest of 49,338,000 shares, indicating strong market participation and potential for future price movements.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

19 Oct 2023, 09:57 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

19 Oct 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2305.95, down -0.76% from yesterday's ₹2323.6

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2305.95 with a percent change of -0.76 and a net change of -17.65. This indicates that the stock price has decreased by 0.76% or 17.65.

19 Oct 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.9%
3 Months-8.25%
6 Months8.84%
YTD0.5%
1 Year4.43%
19 Oct 2023, 09:19 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2306.45, down -0.74% from yesterday's ₹2323.6

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2306.45. There has been a percent change of -0.74, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -17.15, meaning the stock has decreased by this amount.

19 Oct 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2355.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 260,837. The closing price of each share was 2355.6.

