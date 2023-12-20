Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Dec 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Dec 2023, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 2519.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2558.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2537.7 and closed at 2519.95. The high for the day was 2573, while the low was 2525.85. The market capitalization of the company is 17,30,965.93 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 234,379 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Dec 2023, 08:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2519.95 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of Reliance Industries shares traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) was 234,379 shares. The closing price for the shares was 2519.95.

