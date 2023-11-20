Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2357.35 and closed at ₹2363.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2373 and a low of ₹2353 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1593893.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 573,100 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.