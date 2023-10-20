Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2314.95 and closed at ₹2323.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2321.4 and a low of ₹2301.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1559846.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.