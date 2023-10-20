Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in trading

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2314.95 and closed at ₹2323.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2321.4 and a low of ₹2301.55. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1559846.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,336 shares.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2297 and a high of ₹2314.8 on the current day.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2311. The bid price stands at 2315.2, with a bid quantity of 250 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 2315.65, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 47,088,250 shares.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2309.7. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.84%
|3 Months
|-9.37%
|6 Months
|8.28%
|YTD
|-0.27%
|1 Year
|1.86%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2305.55, with a net change of -18.05 and a percent change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.78% or ₹18.05.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, there were a total of 590,336 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2323.6.
