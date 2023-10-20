Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in trading

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 20 Oct 2023, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 2305.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2309.7 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2314.95 and closed at 2323.6. The stock reached a high of 2321.4 and a low of 2301.55. The market capitalization of the company is 1559846.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 590,336 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

20 Oct 2023, 10:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2297 and a high of 2314.8 on the current day.

20 Oct 2023, 10:04 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2302.6 as against previous close of 2309.55

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2311. The bid price stands at 2315.2, with a bid quantity of 250 shares. On the other hand, the offer price is 2315.65, with an offer quantity of 250 shares. The stock has an open interest of 47,088,250 shares.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

20 Oct 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2309.7, up 0.18% from yesterday's ₹2305.55

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2309.7. There has been a 0.18% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 4.15.

20 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

20 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.84%
3 Months-9.37%
6 Months8.28%
YTD-0.27%
1 Year1.86%
20 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2305.55, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹2323.6

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2305.55, with a net change of -18.05 and a percent change of -0.78. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 0.78% or 18.05.

20 Oct 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2323.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, there were a total of 590,336 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2323.6.

