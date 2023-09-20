Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 20 Sep 2023

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2442 and closed at ₹2460.05. The stock had a high of ₹2451.55 and a low of ₹2432.6. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹16,48,103.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 139331 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
20 Sep 2023, 08:11 AM IST
Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2460.05 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 139,331 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2460.05.