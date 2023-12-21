Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in stock trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2560.3 and closed at ₹2558.45. The stock had a high of ₹2597.85 and a low of ₹2520 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1709924.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 649409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.