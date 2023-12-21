Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in stock trading

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:16 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Dec 2023, by 0.53 %. The stock closed at 2527.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2540.65 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2560.3 and closed at 2558.45. The stock had a high of 2597.85 and a low of 2520 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1709924.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 649409 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Dec 2023, 10:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2510.45 and a high of 2556.20 on the current day.

21 Dec 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Industries December futures opened at 2526.7 as against previous close of 2532.45

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2540.1. The bid price is 2542.95 and the offer price is 2543.65. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for this stock is 34,855,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Dec 2023, 09:55 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

21 Dec 2023, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2540.65, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹2527.35

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2540.65. The percent change is 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.83%
3 Months0.51%
6 Months8.55%
YTD9.28%
1 Year6.17%
21 Dec 2023, 09:01 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2527.35, down -1.22% from yesterday's ₹2558.45

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2527.35, with a percent change of -1.22. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22%. The net change is -31.1, which signifies a decrease of 31.1 in the stock price.

21 Dec 2023, 08:13 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2558.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 649,409. The closing price of the stock was Rs. 2558.45.

