Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees upward trend in stock trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2560.3 and closed at ₹2558.45. The stock had a high of ₹2597.85 and a low of ₹2520 throughout the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1709924.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 649409 shares.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2510.45 and a high of ₹2556.20 on the current day.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2540.1. The bid price is 2542.95 and the offer price is 2543.65. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is 500. The open interest for this stock is 34,855,000.
Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2540.65. The percent change is 0.53, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, suggesting a positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.83%
|3 Months
|0.51%
|6 Months
|8.55%
|YTD
|9.28%
|1 Year
|6.17%
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2527.35, with a percent change of -1.22. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 1.22%. The net change is -31.1, which signifies a decrease of ₹31.1 in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 649,409. The closing price of the stock was Rs. 2558.45.
