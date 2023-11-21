Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2349 and closed at ₹2355.85. The stock reached a high of ₹2358 and a low of ₹2336.85. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,58,9461.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 163824 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Reliance Industries
|2374.5
|25.2
|1.07
|2632.0
|1987.33
|1606609.02
|Oil & Natural Gas Corporation
|192.15
|-5.7
|-2.88
|203.35
|132.95
|241730.07
|Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|302.75
|-4.3
|-1.4
|334.35
|209.75
|42946.55
|Oil India
|311.25
|-2.75
|-0.88
|339.45
|193.55
|33752.11
|Petronet LNG
|195.7
|0.6
|0.31
|254.25
|191.65
|29355.0
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2371.05. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.75 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.8%
|3 Months
|-7.4%
|6 Months
|5.41%
|YTD
|1.59%
|1 Year
|-0.38%
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 163,824 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,355.85.
