Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 21 Nov 2023, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 2349.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2371.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2349 and closed at 2355.85. The stock reached a high of 2358 and a low of 2336.85. The market capitalization of the company is 1,58,9461.69 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 163824 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Nov 2023, 10:31 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2374.525.21.072632.01987.331606609.02
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation192.15-5.7-2.88203.35132.95241730.07
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation302.75-4.3-1.4334.35209.7542946.55
Oil India311.25-2.75-0.88339.45193.5533752.11
Petronet LNG195.70.60.31254.25191.6529355.0
21 Nov 2023, 10:20 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of 2359.4 and a high price of 2379.45 on the current day.

21 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Reliance Industries November futures opened at 2365.3 as against previous close of 2352.35

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2379. The bid price stands at 2380.85, with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2381.4, accompanied by an offer quantity of 2750. The open interest for this stock is recorded at 40,052,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

21 Nov 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

21 Nov 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2371.05, up 0.93% from yesterday's ₹2349.3

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2371.05. There has been a percent change of 0.93, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 21.75, suggesting that the stock has gained 21.75 points. Overall, the stock seems to be performing well with a positive trend.

21 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.8%
3 Months-7.4%
6 Months5.41%
YTD1.59%
1 Year-0.38%
21 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2362.05, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹2349.3

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2362.05, with a percent change of 0.54. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.54% compared to the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 12.75, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Reliance Industries is performing well and experiencing a slight increase in value.

21 Nov 2023, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2355.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 163,824 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,355.85.

