Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares drop in trading today

1 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 21 Sep 2023, by -2.21 %. The stock closed at 2436 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2382.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2422.95 and closed at 2436. The stock reached a high of 2426.4 and a low of 2361.6. The company has a market capitalization of 16,11,637.22 crore. The 52-week high is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2,533,477 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

21 Sep 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.32%
3 Months-2.7%
6 Months15.26%
YTD3.01%
1 Year4.84%
21 Sep 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

21 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2382.1, down -2.21% from yesterday's ₹2436

The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at 2382.1, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -53.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.21% or 53.9.

21 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2436 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 2,533,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was 2,436.

