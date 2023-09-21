Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries shares drop in trading today

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2422.95 and closed at ₹2436. The stock reached a high of ₹2426.4 and a low of ₹2361.6. The company has a market capitalization of ₹16,11,637.22 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2,533,477 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.32%
|3 Months
|-2.7%
|6 Months
|15.26%
|YTD
|3.01%
|1 Year
|4.84%
The stock price of Reliance Industries is currently at ₹2382.1, with a percent change of -2.21 and a net change of -53.9. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 2.21% or ₹53.9.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 2,533,477 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the shares was ₹2,436.
