Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock surge in positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:10 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 22 Dec 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 2562.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2562.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2510.45, and the close price was 2527.35. The stock had a high of 2572.5 and a low of 2510.45. The market cap of the company was 17,33,503.06 crore. The 52-week high was 2632, and the 52-week low was 1987.33. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 364,780.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Dec 2023, 09:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2562.2, up 0% from yesterday's ₹2562.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2562.2, with a percent change of 0 and a net change of 0. This data implies that the stock price has remained stagnant and has not experienced any significant change in value.

22 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2527.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, there were a total of 364,780 shares traded. The closing price for the day was 2527.35.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.