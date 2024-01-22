Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks take a hit on the market

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2729.95 and closed at ₹2735.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2765.05 and a low of ₹2698.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹18,35,664.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 171,490 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2713.2 -21.85 -0.8 2792.65 1987.33 1835776.63 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 241.85 -0.15 -0.06 242.5 140.1 304254.05 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 469.15 3.45 0.74 468.3 211.7 66551.2 Oil India 421.05 8.8 2.13 419.25 210.2 45658.88 Petronet LNG 246.45 3.0 1.23 254.25 191.65 36967.5

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock had a low price of ₹2698.6 and a high price of ₹2765.05 for the current day.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2713.2, down -0.8% from yesterday's ₹2735.05 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2713.2 with a percent change of -0.8 and a net change of -21.85. This means that the stock has experienced a decrease in value of 0.8% and a decrease in price of ₹21.85. Overall, the stock is currently trading at a lower price compared to its previous value.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2760.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹5.1 (-80.79%) & ₹9.5 (-75.36%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2720.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹14.0 (-50.35%) & ₹24.8 (-33.24%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2730.0 as against previous close of 2740.3 Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2713.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 2717.0, while the offer price is 2717.95. The bid quantity stands at 3000, indicating strong demand, while the offer quantity is lower at 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 29,057,750, suggesting active trading and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -0.24% 3 Months 8.52% 6 Months 7.73% YTD 5.8% 1 Year 21.86%

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2735.05 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,490. The closing price for the shares was ₹2735.05.