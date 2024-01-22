Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks take a hit on the market

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 11:35 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2024, by -0.8 %. The stock closed at 2735.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2713.2 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at 2729.95 and closed at 2735.05. The stock reached a high of 2765.05 and a low of 2698.6. The market capitalization of the company stands at 18,35,664.86 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 171,490 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2024, 11:35 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2713.2-21.85-0.82792.651987.331835776.63
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation241.85-0.15-0.06242.5140.1304254.05
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation469.153.450.74468.3211.766551.2
Oil India421.058.82.13419.25210.245658.88
Petronet LNG246.453.01.23254.25191.6536967.5
22 Jan 2024, 11:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock had a low price of 2698.6 and a high price of 2765.05 for the current day.

22 Jan 2024, 10:43 AM IST Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2760.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 5.1 (-80.79%) & 9.5 (-75.36%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 22 Jan 10:43 were at strike price of 2700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2720.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 14.0 (-50.35%) & 24.8 (-33.24%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

22 Jan 2024, 10:21 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price of Reliance Industries stock is 2698.6 and the high price is 2765.05.

22 Jan 2024, 10:17 AM IST Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2730.0 as against previous close of 2740.3

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2713.3. The bid price is slightly higher at 2717.0, while the offer price is 2717.95. The bid quantity stands at 3000, indicating strong demand, while the offer quantity is lower at 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 29,057,750, suggesting active trading and investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

22 Jan 2024, 10:07 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

22 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.24%
3 Months8.52%
6 Months7.73%
YTD5.8%
1 Year21.86%
22 Jan 2024, 08:16 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2735.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 171,490. The closing price for the shares was 2735.05.

