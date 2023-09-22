Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock rise in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 22 Sep 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 2364.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2368.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

The open price of Reliance Industries on the last trading day was 2379.95. The close price was 2382.1. The highest price reached during the day was 2390, while the lowest price was 2359. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently 1,599,763.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 358,113 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Sep 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-3.52%
3 Months-1.91%
6 Months15.88%
YTD2.26%
1 Year3.79%
22 Sep 2023, 09:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2368.15, up 0.15% from yesterday's ₹2364.55

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2368.15 with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 3.6 rupees, resulting in a 0.15% change.

22 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2382.1 on last trading day

On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 358,113. The closing price for the shares was 2382.1.

