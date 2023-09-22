Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees stock rise in trading today

The open price of Reliance Industries on the last trading day was ₹2379.95. The close price was ₹2382.1. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2390, while the lowest price was ₹2359. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is currently ₹1,599,763.57 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 358,113 shares.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.52%
|3 Months
|-1.91%
|6 Months
|15.88%
|YTD
|2.26%
|1 Year
|3.79%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2368.15 with a net change of 3.6 and a percent change of 0.15. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 3.6 rupees, resulting in a 0.15% change.
On the last day, the volume of shares traded for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange was 358,113. The closing price for the shares was ₹2382.1.
