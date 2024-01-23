 Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks hit by market downturn | Mint
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks hit by market downturn
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks hit by market downturn

8 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2024, 11:40 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2024, by -1.35 %. The stock closed at 2713.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2676.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price TodayPremium
Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2732.15 and closed at 2713.2. The stock reached a high of 2732.15 and a low of 2732.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 1848487.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a volume of 1594 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2024, 11:40:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2666.55-46.65-1.722792.651987.331804212.8
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation236.0-5.85-2.42242.5140.1296894.59
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation454.95-14.2-3.03468.3211.764536.86
Oil India405.0-15.05-3.58419.25210.243918.41
Petronet LNG260.614.155.74254.25191.6539090.0
23 Jan 2024, 11:21:57 AM IST

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2733.3 as against previous close of 2713.8

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2677.25. The bid price stands at 2679.4 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2679.9 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 29552750, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 11:20:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Reliance Industries reached a low of 2671.4 and a high of 2742.75 on the current day.

23 Jan 2024, 11:10:12 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2676.55, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2713.2

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2676.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.35, resulting in a net change of -36.65.

Click here for Reliance Industries Dividend

23 Jan 2024, 10:55:35 AM IST

Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 2740.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 4.6 (-67.14%) & 1.8 (-66.97%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of 2700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2720.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 27.0 (+64.63%) & 42.95 (+57.61%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Jan 2024, 10:30:37 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2693.75-19.45-0.722792.651987.331822616.57
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation237.15-4.7-1.94242.5140.1298341.32
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation448.8-20.35-4.34468.3211.763664.45
Oil India402.7-17.35-4.13419.25210.243669.0
Petronet LNG257.0510.64.3254.25191.6538557.5
23 Jan 2024, 10:26:52 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Industries stock is 2690.75, while the high price is 2742.75.

23 Jan 2024, 10:24:23 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2698.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2713.2

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2698.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.53% or a net change of -14.35.

Click here for Reliance Industries Profit Loss

23 Jan 2024, 10:10:29 AM IST

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2733.3 as against previous close of 2713.8

Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 2728.5. The bid price stands at 2729.45 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2730.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 29,480,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Jan 2024, 10:04:54 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2724, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2713.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2724, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

23 Jan 2024, 09:58:38 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

23 Jan 2024, 09:36:40 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.69%
3 Months8.06%
6 Months6.88%
YTD4.97%
1 Year22.35%
23 Jan 2024, 09:12:03 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2713.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 1594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2713.2.

