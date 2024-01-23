Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks hit by market downturn

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2732.15 and closed at ₹2713.2. The stock reached a high of ₹2732.15 and a low of ₹2732.15 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1848487.1 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a volume of 1594 shares on the BSE. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2666.55 -46.65 -1.72 2792.65 1987.33 1804212.8 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 236.0 -5.85 -2.42 242.5 140.1 296894.59 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 454.95 -14.2 -3.03 468.3 211.7 64536.86 Oil India 405.0 -15.05 -3.58 419.25 210.2 43918.41 Petronet LNG 260.6 14.15 5.74 254.25 191.65 39090.0

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2733.3 as against previous close of 2713.8 Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2677.25. The bid price stands at 2679.4 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2679.9 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 29552750, indicating the total number of outstanding contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The stock price of Reliance Industries reached a low of ₹2671.4 and a high of ₹2742.75 on the current day.

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2676.55, down -1.35% from yesterday's ₹2713.2 The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2676.55. It has experienced a percent change of -1.35, resulting in a net change of -36.65. Click here for Reliance Industries Dividend

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹2740.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2800.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹4.6 (-67.14%) & ₹1.8 (-66.97%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Jan 10:55 were at strike price of ₹2700.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2720.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹27.0 (+64.63%) & ₹42.95 (+57.61%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2698.85, down -0.53% from yesterday's ₹2713.2 Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2698.85. It has experienced a decrease of -0.53% or a net change of -14.35. Click here for Reliance Industries Profit Loss

Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2733.3 as against previous close of 2713.8 Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, is currently trading at a spot price of 2728.5. The bid price stands at 2729.45 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2730.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has an open interest of 29,480,750.

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2724, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹2713.2 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2724, with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 10.8. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.69% 3 Months 8.06% 6 Months 6.88% YTD 4.97% 1 Year 22.35%

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2713.2 on last trading day On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 1594 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2713.2.