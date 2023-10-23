Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock plummets as market sentiment sours

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15 Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, has a spot price of 2283.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 2282.65, while the offer price is 2283.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest stands at 41,368,750, indicating significant market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2285, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2285. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount. Click here for Reliance Industries Key Metrics {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2325.36 10 Days 2327.77 20 Days 2331.36 50 Days 2413.84 100 Days 2407.96 300 Days 2294.12

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.7 (-11.45%) & ₹7.1 (-25.26%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.05 (-15.02%) & ₹17.25 (-10.62%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2297.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that its price is ₹2297.9. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.25 in the stock price.

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range The low price of Reliance Industries stock today was ₹2288, while the high price was ₹2306.7. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries Live Updates

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15 Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, has a spot price of 2296.8. The bid price is 2295.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2296.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 41,822,000, indicating high market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2296.55 -2.6 -0.11 2632.0 1987.33 1553867.32 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.65 -0.5 -0.27 192.25 125.85 233552.88 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 250.3 -2.4 -0.95 309.85 200.0 35506.27 Oil India 314.8 -8.05 -2.49 339.45 181.9 34137.08 Petronet LNG 222.85 -3.35 -1.48 254.25 192.84 33427.5

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock had a low price of ₹2288 and a high price of ₹2306.7 on the current day. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Reliance Industries share price live: Analysts Views Ratings Current 1 W Ago 1 M Ago 3 M Ago Strong Buy 13 13 12 13 Buy 12 12 12 12 Hold 4 4 5 5 Sell 3 3 3 3 Strong Sell 0 0 0 0

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2296.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2296.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.2 in the stock price.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.3 (-19.88%) & ₹6.5 (-31.58%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.3 (+15.49%) & ₹22.0 (+13.99%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2292.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2292.4 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6.75, indicating a decrease of ₹6.75 in the stock price.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2293.8 -5.35 -0.23 2632.0 1987.33 1552006.64 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.25 -0.9 -0.48 192.25 125.85 233049.67 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 249.95 -2.75 -1.09 309.85 200.0 35456.62 Oil India 312.95 -9.9 -3.07 339.45 181.9 33936.46 Petronet LNG 222.55 -3.65 -1.61 254.25 192.84 33382.5

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15 Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2293.95, has a bid price of 2292.5 and an offer price of 2292.8. The offer quantity stands at 250 shares, while the bid quantity is 1000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,541,000, indicating a high level of investor interest and activity in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2288 and a high price of ₹2306.7 on the current day.

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2294.05, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2294.05. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which suggests a decrease of ₹5.1 in the stock price.

Top active options for Reliance Industries Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.65 (-11.75%) & ₹7.15 (-24.74%) respectively. Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.8 (-7.77%) & ₹9.05 (-15.02%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2293, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2293. It has experienced a decrease of 0.27% in percentage change and a net change of -6.15.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2293.65 -5.5 -0.24 2632.0 1987.33 1551905.15 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 185.15 -1.0 -0.54 192.25 125.85 232923.87 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 252.6 -0.1 -0.04 309.85 200.0 35832.53 Oil India 315.1 -7.75 -2.4 339.45 181.9 34169.61 Petronet LNG 224.0 -2.2 -0.97 254.25 192.84 33600.0

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2291 and a high of ₹2306.7 on the current day.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15 Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2305.8 with a bid price of 2307.65 and an offer price of 2307.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is also 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,183,500, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries Live Updates

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2306.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2306.2 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.31% and the net change is ₹7.05.

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -2.14% 3 Months -7.66% 6 Months 7.81% YTD -0.58% 1 Year 1.27%

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2295.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2299.15 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2295.75, which represents a decrease of 0.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, indicating a slight decline.