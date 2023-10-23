Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock plummets as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
22 min read . 02:03 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 23 Oct 2023, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 2299.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2285 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2302.45 and closed at 2305.55. The stock reached a high of 2314.8 and a low of 2296.05. The market capitalization of the company is 1555516.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 474,553 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Oct 2023, 02:03 PM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, has a spot price of 2283.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 2282.65, while the offer price is 2283.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest stands at 41,368,750, indicating significant market interest in the stock.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 01:51 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2285, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2285. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.

Click here for Reliance Industries Key Metrics

23 Oct 2023, 01:40 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2325.36
10 Days2327.77
20 Days2331.36
50 Days2413.84
100 Days2407.96
300 Days2294.12
23 Oct 2023, 01:25 PM IST Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.7 (-11.45%) & 7.1 (-25.26%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of 2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 9.05 (-15.02%) & 17.25 (-10.62%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 01:21 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2297.9, down -0.05% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that its price is 2297.9. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of 1.25 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 01:15 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Industries stock today was 2288, while the high price was 2306.7.

23 Oct 2023, 12:54 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 12:50 PM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15

Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, has a spot price of 2296.8. The bid price is 2295.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2296.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 41,822,000, indicating high market participation.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 12:32 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2296.55-2.6-0.112632.01987.331553867.32
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.65-0.5-0.27192.25125.85233552.88
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation250.3-2.4-0.95309.85200.035506.27
Oil India314.8-8.05-2.49339.45181.934137.08
Petronet LNG222.85-3.35-1.48254.25192.8433427.5
23 Oct 2023, 12:26 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock had a low price of 2288 and a high price of 2306.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 12:25 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy13131213
Buy12121212
Hold4455
Sell3333
Strong Sell0000
23 Oct 2023, 12:22 PM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2296.95, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2296.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of 2.2 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 12:01 PM IST Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 13.3 (-19.88%) & 6.5 (-31.58%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of 2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 12.3 (+15.49%) & 22.0 (+13.99%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 11:48 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2292.4, down -0.29% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2292.4 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6.75, indicating a decrease of 6.75 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2293.8-5.35-0.232632.01987.331552006.64
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.25-0.9-0.48192.25125.85233049.67
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation249.95-2.75-1.09309.85200.035456.62
Oil India312.95-9.9-3.07339.45181.933936.46
Petronet LNG222.55-3.65-1.61254.25192.8433382.5
23 Oct 2023, 11:32 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15

Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2293.95, has a bid price of 2292.5 and an offer price of 2292.8. The offer quantity stands at 250 shares, while the bid quantity is 1000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,541,000, indicating a high level of investor interest and activity in the market.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 11:23 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of 2288 and a high price of 2306.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2294.05, down -0.22% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2294.05. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which suggests a decrease of 5.1 in the stock price.

23 Oct 2023, 10:45 AM IST Top active options for Reliance Industries

Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 14.65 (-11.75%) & 7.15 (-24.74%) respectively.

Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of 2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & 2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices 17.8 (-7.77%) & 9.05 (-15.02%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

23 Oct 2023, 10:43 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2293, down -0.27% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2293. It has experienced a decrease of 0.27% in percentage change and a net change of -6.15.

23 Oct 2023, 10:38 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2293.65-5.5-0.242632.01987.331551905.15
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation185.15-1.0-0.54192.25125.85232923.87
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation252.6-0.1-0.04309.85200.035832.53
Oil India315.1-7.75-2.4339.45181.934169.61
Petronet LNG224.0-2.2-0.97254.25192.8433600.0
23 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2291 and a high of 2306.7 on the current day.

23 Oct 2023, 10:03 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2290.1 as against previous close of 2297.15

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2305.8 with a bid price of 2307.65 and an offer price of 2307.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is also 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,183,500, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

23 Oct 2023, 09:51 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

23 Oct 2023, 09:49 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2306.2, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2306.2 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.31% and the net change is 7.05.

23 Oct 2023, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.14%
3 Months-7.66%
6 Months7.81%
YTD-0.58%
1 Year1.27%
23 Oct 2023, 09:25 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2295.75, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹2299.15

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2295.75, which represents a decrease of 0.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, indicating a slight decline.

23 Oct 2023, 08:20 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2305.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 474,553. The closing price for the shares was 2305.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.