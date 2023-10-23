Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' stock plummets as market sentiment sours

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2302.45 and closed at ₹2305.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2314.8 and a low of ₹2296.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1555516.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 474,553 shares.
Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, has a spot price of 2283.65. The bid price is slightly lower at 2282.65, while the offer price is 2283.05. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 250. The open interest stands at 41,368,750, indicating significant market interest in the stock.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data shows that the stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2285. There has been a percent change of -0.62, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.15, meaning that the stock has decreased by this amount.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2325.36
|10 Days
|2327.77
|20 Days
|2331.36
|50 Days
|2413.84
|100 Days
|2407.96
|300 Days
|2294.12
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.7 (-11.45%) & ₹7.1 (-25.26%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 13:25 were at strike price of ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹9.05 (-15.02%) & ₹17.25 (-10.62%) respectively.
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that its price is ₹2297.9. There has been a percent change of -0.05, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -1.25, suggesting a decrease of ₹1.25 in the stock price.
The low price of Reliance Industries stock today was ₹2288, while the high price was ₹2306.7.
Reliance Industries, a leading conglomerate in India, has a spot price of 2296.8. The bid price is 2295.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2296.2 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 41,822,000, indicating high market participation.
Reliance Industries stock had a low price of ₹2288 and a high price of ₹2306.7 on the current day.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|13
|13
|12
|13
|Buy
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Hold
|4
|4
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2296.95. There has been a percent change of -0.1, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -2.2, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.2 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹13.3 (-19.88%) & ₹6.5 (-31.58%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 12:01 were at strike price of ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹12.3 (+15.49%) & ₹22.0 (+13.99%) respectively.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2292.4 with a percent change of -0.29. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.29% compared to the previous trading session. The net change is -6.75, indicating a decrease of ₹6.75 in the stock price.
Reliance Industries, currently trading at a spot price of 2293.95, has a bid price of 2292.5 and an offer price of 2292.8. The offer quantity stands at 250 shares, while the bid quantity is 1000 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,541,000, indicating a high level of investor interest and activity in the market.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low price of ₹2288 and a high price of ₹2306.7 on the current day.
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2294.05. There has been a percent change of -0.22, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -5.1, which suggests a decrease of ₹5.1 in the stock price.
Top active call options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2320.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹14.65 (-11.75%) & ₹7.15 (-24.74%) respectively.
Top active put options for Reliance Industries at 23 Oct 10:45 were at strike price of ₹2300.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) & ₹2280.0 (Expiry : 26 OCT 2023) with prices ₹17.8 (-7.77%) & ₹9.05 (-15.02%) respectively.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2293. It has experienced a decrease of 0.27% in percentage change and a net change of -6.15.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2291 and a high of ₹2306.7 on the current day.
Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2305.8 with a bid price of 2307.65 and an offer price of 2307.9. The offer quantity is 250 and the bid quantity is also 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 42,183,500, indicating strong investor interest and potential trading activity.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2306.2 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.05. This indicates that the stock price has slightly increased by 0.31% and the net change is ₹7.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.14%
|3 Months
|-7.66%
|6 Months
|7.81%
|YTD
|-0.58%
|1 Year
|1.27%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2295.75, which represents a decrease of 0.15% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -3.4, indicating a slight decline.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!