Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened and closed at a price of ₹2387.75. The stock's high for the day was ₹2401.25, while the low was ₹2387.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at ₹16,20,482.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,525 shares on the BSE.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2400.75. The percent change is 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.47%
|3 Months
|-4.52%
|6 Months
|8.14%
|YTD
|3.59%
|1 Year
|3.19%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2395.15 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.4.
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 227,525 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was ₹2,387.75.
