Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:44 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 24 Nov 2023, by 0.23 %. The stock closed at 2395.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2400.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened and closed at a price of 2387.75. The stock's high for the day was 2401.25, while the low was 2387.75. The market capitalization of the company stands at 16,20,482.34 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 227,525 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Nov 2023, 09:44 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2400.75, up 0.23% from yesterday's ₹2395.15

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2400.75. The percent change is 0.23, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 5.6, suggesting a positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the stock of Reliance Industries has experienced a small gain.

24 Nov 2023, 09:31 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.47%
3 Months-4.52%
6 Months8.14%
YTD3.59%
1 Year3.19%
24 Nov 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2395.15, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹2387.75

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2395.15 with a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 7.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.31% or 7.4 points.

24 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2387.75 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 227,525 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2,387.75.

