Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock sees gains in trading today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2660 and closed at ₹2656. The stock had a high of ₹2699 and a low of ₹2649. The market capitalization of the company is ₹18,19,090.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The stock had a BSE volume of 273,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.