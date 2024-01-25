Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:26 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 25 Jan 2024, by 0.03 %. The stock closed at 2688.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2689.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2660 and closed at 2656. The stock had a high of 2699 and a low of 2649. The market capitalization of the company is 18,19,090.19 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The stock had a BSE volume of 273,061 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jan 2024, 09:26 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2689.55, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹2688.7

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2689.55. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a small increase in the stock price. The net change is 0.85, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock.

25 Jan 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2656 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 273,061 shares with a closing price of 2,656.

