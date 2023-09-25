Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks tumble on the market today

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2368.15 and closed at ₹2364.55. The stock had a high of ₹2383.65 and a low of ₹2350. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1592659.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 367,560 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2354.05. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.5, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹10.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.
The last day of Reliance Industries BSE volume was 367,560 shares, with a closing price of ₹2,364.55.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!