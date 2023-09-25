Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stocks tumble on the market today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 25 Sep 2023, by -0.44 %. The stock closed at 2364.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2354.05 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2368.15 and closed at 2364.55. The stock had a high of 2383.65 and a low of 2350. The market capitalization of the company is 1592659.67 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 367,560 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Sep 2023, 09:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2354.05, down -0.44% from yesterday's ₹2364.55

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2354.05. There has been a percent change of -0.44, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -10.5, which means that the stock has decreased by 10.5. Overall, the stock has experienced a decline in value.

25 Sep 2023, 08:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2364.55 on last trading day

The last day of Reliance Industries BSE volume was 367,560 shares, with a closing price of 2,364.55.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.