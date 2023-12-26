Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees gains in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:54 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Dec 2023, by 0.22 %. The stock closed at 2564.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2570.4 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries had an open price of 2562.2 and a close price of 2562.2. The stock had a high of 2580.55 and a low of 2548. The market capitalization of the company was 1735194.48 cr. The 52-week high for the stock was 2632, while the 52-week low was 1987.33. The stock had a trading volume of 524558 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Dec 2023, 09:54 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

26 Dec 2023, 09:41 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.78%
3 Months1.11%
6 Months12.35%
YTD10.92%
1 Year9.6%
26 Dec 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2570.4, up 0.22% from yesterday's ₹2564.7

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2570.4. It has experienced a 0.22 percent change, with a net change of 5.7.

26 Dec 2023, 09:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2564.7, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹2562.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2564.7 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 2.5. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price by 0.1 percent or 2.5.

26 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2562.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 524,558 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the day was 2562.2.

