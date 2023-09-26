comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading

1 min read . Updated: 26 Sep 2023, 10:00 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 26 Sep 2023, by 0.35 %. The stock closed at 2340.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2348.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2353.85 and closed at 2354.05. The stock had a high of 2359.9 and a low of 2335.8. The market capitalization of the company is 1583187.81 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is 2632, while the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 191,151 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Sep 2023, 10:00:18 AM IST

Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2348.35 as against previous close of 2346.15

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2347.55. The bid price stands at 2350.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2350.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is at 33,780,500.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

26 Sep 2023, 09:57:01 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

26 Sep 2023, 09:55:39 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2348.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2340.05

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2348.25. There has been a percent change of 0.35, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 8.2, which suggests that the stock has gained 8.2 points.

26 Sep 2023, 09:37:44 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.78%
3 Months-1.47%
6 Months15.21%
YTD1.21%
1 Year5.68%
26 Sep 2023, 09:09:56 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2340.05, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2354.05

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2340.05. There has been a percent change of -0.59, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

26 Sep 2023, 08:17:30 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2354.05 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a BSE volume of 191,151 shares. The closing price for the day was 2,354.05.

