Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Surges in Positive Trading

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2353.85 and closed at ₹2354.05. The stock had a high of ₹2359.9 and a low of ₹2335.8. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1583187.81 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is ₹2632, while the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock on that day was 191,151 shares.
Reliance Industries September futures opened at 2348.35 as against previous close of 2346.15
Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2347.55. The bid price stands at 2350.05, while the offer price is slightly higher at 2350.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 250 and a bid quantity of 500. The open interest for Reliance Industries is at 33,780,500.
Reliance Industries Live Updates
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2348.25, up 0.35% from yesterday's ₹2340.05
Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.78%
|3 Months
|-1.47%
|6 Months
|15.21%
|YTD
|1.21%
|1 Year
|5.68%
