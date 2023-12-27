Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2023, by 0.5 %. The stock closed at 2564.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2577.5 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2570 and closed at 2564.7. The high for the day was 2592.9 and the low was 2563. The market capitalization of the company is 17,43,854.55 crore. The 52-week high is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 90,284 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2564.7 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 90,284 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 2,564.7.

