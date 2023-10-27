Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2265.25, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at ₹2257.95 and closed at ₹2258, with a high of ₹2258 and a low of ₹2221.05. The market cap of the company is ₹1506176.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 682,499 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2265.25, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹2226.2 Reliance Industries stock had a closing price of ₹2265.25 today, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 39.05. Yesterday's closing price was ₹2226.2.

Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Reliance Industries 2265.25 39.05 1.75 2632.0 1987.33 1532689.45 Oil & Natural Gas Corporation 184.75 3.75 2.07 192.25 129.9 232420.66 Hindustan Petroleum Corporation 243.55 1.3 0.54 309.85 201.05 34548.75 Petronet LNG 220.55 1.75 0.8 254.25 192.94 33082.5 Oil India 302.45 1.75 0.58 339.45 186.6 32797.83

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2236.05 and a high of ₹2274.05 today.

Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2235.0 as against previous close of 2238.9 Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2269.65. The bid price stands at 2277.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2278.25 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a high open interest of 49,722,000, indicating significant market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2289.79 10 Days 2319.20 20 Days 2322.69 50 Days 2403.07 100 Days 2407.64 300 Days 2293.38

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2261.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹2226.2 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2261.8, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 35.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6% from its previous value and has gained 35.6 points. Click here for Reliance Industries AGM

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2261.2, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹2226.2 The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2261.2 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value by 1.57%. The net change of 35 suggests that the stock has gained 35 points from its previous closing price. Overall, this data implies that Reliance Industries' stock has performed well and has shown positive growth. Click here for Reliance Industries Dividend

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2226.2, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹2258 The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2226.2. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -4.2% 3 Months -6.64% 6 Months 3.17% YTD -3.72% 1 Year 0.45%

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2258 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 682,499. The closing price for the shares was ₹2,258.