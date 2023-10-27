Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries closed today at 2265.25, up 1.75% from yesterday's 2226.2

18 min read . 27 Oct 2023 Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 27 Oct 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 2226.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2265.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries' stock opened at 2257.95 and closed at 2258, with a high of 2258 and a low of 2221.05. The market cap of the company is 1506176.14 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The stock had a trading volume of 682,499 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Oct 2023, 06:41 PM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries closed today at ₹2265.25, up 1.75% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

Reliance Industries stock had a closing price of 2265.25 today, with a percent change of 1.75 and a net change of 39.05. Yesterday's closing price was 2226.2.

27 Oct 2023, 06:19 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2265.2539.051.752632.01987.331532689.45
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation184.753.752.07192.25129.9232420.66
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation243.551.30.54309.85201.0534548.75
Petronet LNG220.551.750.8254.25192.9433082.5
Oil India302.451.750.58339.45186.632797.83
27 Oct 2023, 05:45 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2236.05 and a high of 2274.05 today.

27 Oct 2023, 03:03 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2267.55, up 1.86% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2267.55, with a percentage change of 1.86 and a net change of 41.35. This means that the stock has increased by 1.86% from the previous trading day, resulting in a net gain of 41.35 per share.

Click here for Reliance Industries Key Metrics

27 Oct 2023, 02:41 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2272.246.02.072632.01987.331537391.88
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation184.153.151.74192.25129.9231665.84
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation243.751.50.62309.85201.0534577.12
Petronet LNG220.82.00.91254.25192.9433120.0
Oil India302.51.80.6339.45186.632803.26
27 Oct 2023, 02:37 PM IST Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2269.75, up 1.96% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2269.75. It has experienced a percent change of 1.96, indicating a positive movement in its value. The net change in the stock price is 43.55, suggesting an increase in its value.

27 Oct 2023, 02:23 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock had a low price of 2236.05 and a high price of 2273.1 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 02:05 PM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2235.0 as against previous close of 2238.9

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2269.65. The bid price stands at 2277.75 with a bid quantity of 250, while the offer price is 2278.25 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a high open interest of 49,722,000, indicating significant market interest and activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 01:48 PM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2270.25, up 1.98% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2270.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.98, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 44.05, suggesting that the stock has increased by this amount. Overall, Reliance Industries stock seems to be performing well at the moment.

27 Oct 2023, 01:36 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2289.79
10 Days2319.20
20 Days2322.69
50 Days2403.07
100 Days2407.64
300 Days2293.38
27 Oct 2023, 01:12 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The Reliance Industries stock had a low price of 2236.05 and a high price of 2271.55 for the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 01:00 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2261.8, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2261.8, with a percent change of 1.6 and a net change of 35.6. This means that the stock has increased by 1.6% from its previous value and has gained 35.6 points.

Click here for Reliance Industries AGM

27 Oct 2023, 12:51 PM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 12:41 PM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2235.0 as against previous close of 2238.9

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2264. The bid price stands at 2274, with a bid quantity of 250. The offer price is 2274.45, accompanied by an offer quantity of 500. The stock has an open interest of 49726250.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 12:35 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2262.636.41.642632.01987.331530896.43
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation183.02.01.1192.25129.9230219.11
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation242.1-0.15-0.06309.85201.0534343.06
Petronet LNG220.551.750.8254.25192.9433082.5
Oil India302.61.90.63339.45186.632814.1
27 Oct 2023, 12:33 PM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2260.85, up 1.56% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2260.85, which represents a 1.56% increase. This corresponds to a net change of 34.65.

27 Oct 2023, 12:14 PM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of Reliance Industries stock for the day is 2236.05, while the high price is 2271.55.

27 Oct 2023, 11:47 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2263.5, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2263.5, with a net change of 37.3 and a percent change of 1.68. This means that the stock has increased by 37.3 points or 1.68% compared to the previous trading session.

27 Oct 2023, 11:37 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2264.037.81.72632.01987.331531843.68
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation182.71.70.94192.25129.9229841.7
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation243.751.50.62309.85201.0534577.12
Petronet LNG220.92.10.96254.25192.9433135.0
Oil India303.22.50.83339.45186.632879.17
27 Oct 2023, 11:36 AM IST Reliance Industries October futures opened at 2235.0 as against previous close of 2238.9

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2262.45. The bid price is slightly higher at 2272.05, with an offer price of 2272.45. The stock has a bid quantity of 500 and an offer quantity of 500. The open interest stands at 49,700,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

27 Oct 2023, 11:14 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2261.2, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2261.2 with a percent change of 1.57 and a net change of 35. This indicates that the stock has experienced a positive movement and has increased in value by 1.57%. The net change of 35 suggests that the stock has gained 35 points from its previous closing price. Overall, this data implies that Reliance Industries' stock has performed well and has shown positive growth.

Click here for Reliance Industries Dividend

27 Oct 2023, 11:10 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2236.05 and a high of 2271.55 on the current day.

27 Oct 2023, 10:37 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Reliance Industries2269.142.91.932632.01987.331535294.39
Oil & Natural Gas Corporation182.451.450.8192.25129.9229527.19
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation243.951.70.7309.85201.0534605.49
Petronet LNG220.61.80.82254.25192.9433090.0
Oil India305.85.11.7339.45186.633161.11
27 Oct 2023, 10:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2268.75, up 1.91% from yesterday's ₹2226.2

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2268.75, which represents a 1.91% increase from the previous day's closing price. The net change in the stock price is 42.55.

27 Oct 2023, 10:22 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Reliance Industries stock is 2236.05, while the high price is 2267.1.

27 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

27 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2226.2, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹2258

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2226.2. There has been a percent change of -1.41, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -31.8, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

27 Oct 2023, 09:35 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.2%
3 Months-6.64%
6 Months3.17%
YTD-3.72%
1 Year0.45%
27 Oct 2023, 09:14 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2226.2, down -1.41% from yesterday's ₹2258

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2226.2 with a percent change of -1.41. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 1.41%. The net change is -31.8, which means that the stock has decreased by 31.8 points.

27 Oct 2023, 08:00 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2258 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 682,499. The closing price for the shares was 2,258.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.