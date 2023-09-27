Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:06 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 27 Sep 2023, by 0.06 %. The stock closed at 2340.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2341.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries (RIL) opened at 2343.7 and closed at 2340.05. The stock reached a high of 2350 and a low of 2336.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 15,84,202.65 crore. The 52-week high for RIL is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 139,096 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Sep 2023, 09:06 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2341.55, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹2340.05

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2341.55, with a net change of 1.5 and a percent change of 0.06. This suggests that the stock has experienced a small increase in value.

27 Sep 2023, 08:05 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2340.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 139,096. The closing price for the stock was 2,340.05.

