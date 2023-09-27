Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Soars in Today's Trading

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries (RIL) opened at ₹2343.7 and closed at ₹2340.05. The stock reached a high of ₹2350 and a low of ₹2336.1 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of ₹15,84,202.65 crore. The 52-week high for RIL is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 139,096 shares.
