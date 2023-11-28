comScore
Active Stocks
Tue Nov 28 2023 10:21:09
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 126.1 0.16%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 209.9 -0.31%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 686.85 1.96%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 255.1 0.47%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.3 -0.34%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plummets as Market Dips
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plummets as Market Dips

5 min read . Updated: 28 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 28 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 2394.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2379.75 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ReliancePremium
Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of 2390.2 and closed at 2395.15. The stock reached a high of 2402.4 and a low of 2390.2. The market capitalization of the company is 1,619,061.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 584,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Nov 2023, 10:27:29 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price NSE Live :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2379.75, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹2394.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2379.75. The stock has experienced a percent change of -0.61, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -14.55, suggesting a decrease of 14.55 in the stock price.

28 Nov 2023, 10:20:41 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock's low price for the day was 2376.6 and the high price was 2393.

28 Nov 2023, 10:07:59 AM IST

Reliance Industries November futures opened at 2395.0 as against previous close of 2395.75

Reliance Industries is currently trading at a spot price of 2381.9. The bid price stands at 2384.85 with a bid quantity of 250. On the other hand, the offer price is at 2385.35 with an offer quantity of 250. The open interest for Reliance Industries is reported to be 30,058,750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

28 Nov 2023, 09:59:07 AM IST

Reliance Industries Live Updates

28 Nov 2023, 09:53:24 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2380.2, down -0.59% from yesterday's ₹2394.3

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2380.2 with a percent change of -0.59. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.59% from its previous value. Additionally, there has been a net change of -14.1, indicating a decrease in the stock's value by 14.1.

28 Nov 2023, 09:36:02 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.63%
3 Months-4.61%
6 Months5.2%
YTD3.52%
1 Year2.24%
28 Nov 2023, 09:02:25 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2393.05, down -0.09% from yesterday's ₹2395.15

As of the current data, the stock price of Reliance Industries is 2393.05. There has been a slight decrease in the stock price, with a percent change of -0.09. The net change in the stock price is -2.1.

28 Nov 2023, 08:09:04 AM IST

Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2395.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE saw a volume of 584,860 shares being traded. The closing price for the day was 2395.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App