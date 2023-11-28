Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Plummets as Market Dips

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at a price of ₹2390.2 and closed at ₹2395.15. The stock reached a high of ₹2402.4 and a low of ₹2390.2. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1,619,061.54 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 584,860 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.