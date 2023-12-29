Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Dec 2023

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2587 and closed at ₹2586.35. The stock reached a high of ₹2611.35 and a low of ₹2587. The market capitalization of the company is ₹17,63,001.43 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 183,810 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.