Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2684.5 and closed at ₹2688.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2725 and a low of ₹2670.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1833737.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2411115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.