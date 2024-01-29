Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2684.5 and closed at ₹2688.7. The stock reached a high of ₹2725 and a low of ₹2670.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1833737.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2411115 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST
Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2688.7 on last trading day
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 2,411,115 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,688.7.