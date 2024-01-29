Hello User
Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 29 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2024, by 0.81 %. The stock closed at 2688.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2710.35 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2684.5 and closed at 2688.7. The stock reached a high of 2725 and a low of 2670.05. The market capitalization of the company is 1833737.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 2411115 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2024, 08:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2688.7 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries on the BSE had a volume of 2,411,115 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2,688.7.

