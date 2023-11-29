Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2393 and closed at ₹2394.3. The stock reached a high of ₹2398.8 and a low of ₹2375 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1620076.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 353122 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries stock reached a low of ₹2400 and a high of ₹2410 on the current day.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2394.55. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very slight increase. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.92%
|3 Months
|-2.71%
|6 Months
|4.66%
|YTD
|3.54%
|1 Year
|-2.59%
On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 353,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was ₹2,394.3.
