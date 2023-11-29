Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:17 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 29 Nov 2023, by 0.01 %. The stock closed at 2394.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2394.55 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2393 and closed at 2394.3. The stock reached a high of 2398.8 and a low of 2375 during the day. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1620076.4 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 353122 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Nov 2023, 10:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Reliance Industries stock reached a low of 2400 and a high of 2410 on the current day.

29 Nov 2023, 09:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

29 Nov 2023, 09:46 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2394.55, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2394.3

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2394.55. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very slight increase. The net change is 0.25, suggesting a small positive change in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 09:34 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.92%
3 Months-2.71%
6 Months4.66%
YTD3.54%
1 Year-2.59%
29 Nov 2023, 09:04 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2394.55, up 0.01% from yesterday's ₹2394.3

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2394.55. There has been a percent change of 0.01, indicating a very small increase in value. The net change is 0.25, which also suggests a minimal change in the stock price.

29 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2394.3 on last trading day

On the last day, Reliance Industries had a trading volume of 353,122 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the company's stock was 2,394.3.

