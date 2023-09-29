Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries' Stock Plummeting in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 29 Sep 2023, by -1.48 %. The stock closed at 2369.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2334 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2384 and closed at 2369.1. The stock reached a high of 2384 and a low of 2325.65. The market capitalization of the company is 1,57,9094.61 crore. The 52-week high for Reliance Industries is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the stock was 314,683 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

