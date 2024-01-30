Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock rises in today's trading

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2713.2 and closed at ₹2710.35. The stock's high for the day was ₹2905 and the low was ₹2713.2. The company's market capitalization is ₹19,59,444.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2792.65 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 823,950 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2874.05. The bid price stands at 2891.0 with a bid quantity of 2250, while the offer price is 2891.65 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 34,370,000, indicating strong investor attention and market activity.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2896.15, which represents a percent change of 6.86. This indicates a significant increase in the stock price. The net change in the stock price is 185.8, further emphasizing the upward movement of the stock. Overall, these numbers suggest a positive trend in the performance of Reliance Industries stock.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.89%
|3 Months
|11.61%
|6 Months
|13.61%
|YTD
|12.04%
|1 Year
|36.48%
The current price of Reliance Industries stock is ₹2896.15, reflecting a percent change of 6.86. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 185.8, further reinforcing the positive trend. Overall, Reliance Industries stock is performing well and has experienced a notable rise in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 823,950. The closing price for the day was ₹2710.35.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!