Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock rises in today's trading

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 10:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2024, by 6.86 %. The stock closed at 2710.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2896.15 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Stock Price Today

Reliance Industries Share Price Today : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2713.2 and closed at 2710.35. The stock's high for the day was 2905 and the low was 2713.2. The company's market capitalization is 19,59,444.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2792.65 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 823,950 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2024, 10:08 AM IST Reliance Industries January futures opened at 2924.05 as against previous close of 2910.75

Reliance Industries, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2874.05. The bid price stands at 2891.0 with a bid quantity of 2250, while the offer price is 2891.65 with an offer quantity of 250. The stock has a significant open interest of 34,370,000, indicating strong investor attention and market activity.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

30 Jan 2024, 09:32 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.89%
3 Months11.61%
6 Months13.61%
YTD12.04%
1 Year36.48%
30 Jan 2024, 09:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2896.15, up 6.86% from yesterday's ₹2710.35

The current price of Reliance Industries stock is 2896.15, reflecting a percent change of 6.86. This indicates a significant increase in the stock's value. The net change in the stock price is 185.8, further reinforcing the positive trend. Overall, Reliance Industries stock is performing well and has experienced a notable rise in value.

30 Jan 2024, 08:07 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2710.35 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 823,950. The closing price for the day was 2710.35.

