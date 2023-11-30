Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock plummets as market sentiment sours

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:59 AM IST
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 30 Nov 2023, by -0.64 %. The stock closed at 2400.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2385.1 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2405.15 and closed at 2394.55. The stock reached a high of 2411.75 and a low of 2398.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is 1624101.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 323,782 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Nov 2023, 09:59 AM IST Reliance Industries Live Updates

30 Nov 2023, 09:47 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2385.1, down -0.64% from yesterday's ₹2400.5

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2385.1. There has been a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -15.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of 15.4 in the stock price.

30 Nov 2023, 09:39 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.92%
3 Months-3.41%
6 Months7.06%
YTD3.81%
1 Year-2.5%
30 Nov 2023, 09:12 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2398, down -0.1% from yesterday's ₹2400.5

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2398, with a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% from its previous closing price. The net change is -2.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by 2.5. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Reliance Industries.

30 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2394.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 323,782 shares and closed at a price of 2394.55.

