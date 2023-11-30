Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock plummets as market sentiment sours

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2405.15 and closed at ₹2394.55. The stock reached a high of ₹2411.75 and a low of ₹2398.25. The market capitalization of Reliance Industries is ₹1624101.98 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for Reliance Industries was 323,782 shares.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2385.1. There has been a percent change of -0.64 and a net change of -15.4. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.64% and there has been a decrease of 15.4 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.92%
|3 Months
|-3.41%
|6 Months
|7.06%
|YTD
|3.81%
|1 Year
|-2.5%
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2398, with a percent change of -0.1. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.1% from its previous closing price. The net change is -2.5, indicating that the stock has decreased by ₹2.5. Overall, this data suggests a slight decrease in the stock price of Reliance Industries.
On the last day of trading, Reliance Industries had a volume of 323,782 shares and closed at a price of ₹2394.55.
