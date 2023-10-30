Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees a surge in positive trading today

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2242 and the close price was ₹2226.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2274.05, while the lowest price was ₹2236.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1532596.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for Reliance Industries are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 793,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.