Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees a surge in positive trading today

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was ₹2242 and the close price was ₹2226.2. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2274.05, while the lowest price was ₹2236.05. The market capitalization of the company is ₹1532596.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for Reliance Industries are ₹2632 and ₹1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 793,186.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2301.45. It has experienced a 1.6% increase, with a net change of 36.2. This indicates that the stock price has risen by 36.2 points from its previous value.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.75%
|3 Months
|-7.03%
|6 Months
|3.11%
|YTD
|-2.02%
|1 Year
|1.82%
The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is ₹2285.85, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 20.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 793,186. The closing price for the day was ₹2,226.2.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!