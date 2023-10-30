Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries sees a surge in positive trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 30 Oct 2023, by 1.6 %. The stock closed at 2265.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2301.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, the open price of Reliance Industries was 2242 and the close price was 2226.2. The highest price reached during the day was 2274.05, while the lowest price was 2236.05. The market capitalization of the company is 1532596.13 crore. The 52-week high and low for Reliance Industries are 2632 and 1987.33 respectively. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 793,186.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2301.45, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹2265.25

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2301.45. It has experienced a 1.6% increase, with a net change of 36.2. This indicates that the stock price has risen by 36.2 points from its previous value.

30 Oct 2023, 09:38 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.75%
3 Months-7.03%
6 Months3.11%
YTD-2.02%
1 Year1.82%
30 Oct 2023, 09:17 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2285.85, up 0.91% from yesterday's ₹2265.25

The current data of Reliance Industries stock shows that the price is 2285.85, with a percent change of 0.91 and a net change of 20.6. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

30 Oct 2023, 08:08 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2226.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 793,186. The closing price for the day was 2,226.2.

