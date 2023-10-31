Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Surges in Trading Today

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹2283.95 and closed at ₹2265.25. The high for the day was ₹2324.6 and the low was ₹2272. The market capitalization is ₹1563785.92 crore. The 52-week high is ₹2632 and the 52-week low is ₹1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 271749 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is ₹2316, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and has gained 4.65 points.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.58%
|3 Months
|-5.87%
|6 Months
|5.23%
|YTD
|0.0%
|1 Year
|0.83%
The current stock price of Reliance Industries is ₹2311.35, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 46.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% and has gone up by 46.1 points.
On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 271,749. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,265.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!