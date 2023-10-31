Hello User
Reliance Industries share price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries Surges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 31 Oct 2023, by 0.2 %. The stock closed at 2311.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2316 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance

On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 2283.95 and closed at 2265.25. The high for the day was 2324.6 and the low was 2272. The market capitalization is 1563785.92 crore. The 52-week high is 2632 and the 52-week low is 1987.33. The BSE volume for the day was 271749 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Oct 2023, 09:42 AM IST Reliance Industries share price update :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2316, up 0.2% from yesterday's ₹2311.35

The current data for Reliance Industries stock shows that the stock price is 2316, with a percent change of 0.2 and a net change of 4.65. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.2% and has gained 4.65 points.

31 Oct 2023, 09:30 AM IST Reliance Industries share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.58%
3 Months-5.87%
6 Months5.23%
YTD0.0%
1 Year0.83%
31 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Today :Reliance Industries trading at ₹2311.35, up 2.04% from yesterday's ₹2265.25

The current stock price of Reliance Industries is 2311.35, with a percent change of 2.04 and a net change of 46.1. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 2.04% and has gone up by 46.1 points.

31 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Reliance Industries share price Live :Reliance Industries closed at ₹2265.25 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Reliance Industries on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 271,749. The closing price for the stock was 2,265.25.

