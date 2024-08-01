Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3013.95, reached a high of ₹3020.95, and a low of ₹3003.1 before closing at ₹3025.55. The market capitalization was ₹2036678.44 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹3217.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62664 shares traded.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3020.95 & ₹3003.1 yesterday to end at ₹3010.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.