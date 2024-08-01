Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2024, by -0.51 %. The stock closed at 3025.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3010.25 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at 3013.95, reached a high of 3020.95, and a low of 3003.1 before closing at 3025.55. The market capitalization was 2036678.44 crore, with a 52-week high of 3217.9 and a 52-week low of 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 62664 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2024, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3379.0, 12.25% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3786.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy881010
    Buy13131313
    Hold7755
    Sell3322
    Strong Sell0000
01 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5616 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 62 k.

01 Aug 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3025.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3020.95 & 3003.1 yesterday to end at 3010.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.