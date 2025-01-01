Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹1210.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹1210.9. The stock reached a high of ₹1219.05 and a low of ₹1206.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹16,447.92 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹1608.95 and above its 52-week low of ₹1202.1. The BSE volume for the day was 444,246 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1220.58
|Support 1
|1207.63
|Resistance 2
|1226.32
|Support 2
|1200.42
|Resistance 3
|1233.53
|Support 3
|1194.68
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹1632.0, 34.27% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1300.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1825.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|8
|Buy
|16
|16
|16
|13
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|7
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 444 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1219.05 & ₹1206.4 yesterday to end at ₹1215.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend