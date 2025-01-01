Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 01 Jan 2025, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 1210.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1215.45 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Reliance Industries opened at 1210.4 and closed slightly higher at 1210.9. The stock reached a high of 1219.05 and a low of 1206.4 during the session. With a market capitalization of 16,447.92 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 1608.95 and above its 52-week low of 1202.1. The BSE volume for the day was 444,246 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11220.58Support 11207.63
Resistance 21226.32Support 21200.42
Resistance 31233.53Support 31194.68
01 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 1632.0, 34.27% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 1300.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1825.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1010108
    Buy16161613
    Hold3337
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jan 2025, 08:19 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 14565 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.97% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 444 k.

01 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: Reliance Industries closed at ₹1210.9 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1219.05 & 1206.4 yesterday to end at 1215.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.