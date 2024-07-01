Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at ₹3060.95 and closed at ₹3061.10 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of ₹3161.45 and a low of ₹3060.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹21,18,950.7 crore. The 52-week high was ₹3161.45, and the 52-week low was ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1032891 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3174.85
|Support 1
|3074.9
|Resistance 2
|3218.4
|Support 2
|3018.5
|Resistance 3
|3274.8
|Support 3
|2974.95
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3275.0, 4.57% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3580.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|10
|10
|10
|11
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|11
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1032 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3161.45 & ₹3060.95 yesterday to end at ₹3061.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend