Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 01 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries stock price went up today, 01 Jul 2024, by 2.31 %. The stock closed at 3061.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 3131.85 per share. Investors should monitor Reliance Industries stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : Reliance Industries opened at 3060.95 and closed at 3061.10 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 3161.45 and a low of 3060.95. The market capitalization stood at 21,18,950.7 crore. The 52-week high was 3161.45, and the 52-week low was 2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 1032891 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 13174.85Support 13074.9
Resistance 23218.4Support 23018.5
Resistance 33274.8Support 32974.95
01 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Buy

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.

  • The median price target is 3275.0, 4.57% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 2600.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 3580.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy10101011
    Buy13131311
    Hold5554
    Sell2222
    Strong Sell0000
01 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries volume yesterday was 15 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8462 k

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 83.31% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 1032 k.

01 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: Reliance Industries closed at ₹3061.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 3161.45 & 3060.95 yesterday to end at 3061.1. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

