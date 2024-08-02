Reliance Industries Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2024

Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Reliance Industries opened at ₹3023.8 and closed at ₹3010.25. The high was ₹3036.9 and the low was ₹3009.85. The market capitalization stood at ₹2051191.1 crore with a 52-week high of ₹3217.9 and a 52-week low of ₹2221.05. The BSE volume for the day was 69866 shares.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Reliance Industries on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|3041.13
|Support 1
|3015.73
|Resistance 2
|3050.27
|Support 2
|2999.47
|Resistance 3
|3066.53
|Support 3
|2990.33
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Buy.
- The median price target is ₹3379.0, 11.46% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹2600.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹3786.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|8
|8
|10
|10
|Buy
|13
|13
|13
|13
|Hold
|7
|7
|5
|5
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Strong Sell
|0
|0
|0
|0
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 69 k.
Reliance Industries Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹3036.9 & ₹3009.85 yesterday to end at ₹3031.7. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.